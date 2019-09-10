Cabragh theft of tractors

POLICE are appealing for information following the theft of two vintage tractors in Cabragh.

The tractos are believed to have been stolen between 20th and 26th August. 

Pictured, left, is a model of the tractor stolen not the actual tractor.

Registration for one of the tractors is ‘SHZ3261’ and is a 1963 Massey Ferguson.

If members of the public have seen any tractors being transported or are aware of any vintage Massey’s being offered for sale or broken for parts, they are urged to get in touch with Police with this information. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271