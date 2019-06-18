Pomeroy 'Run for Shane' raises £8,500 for Charity

THE family and friends of a Pomeroy teenager who lost his life in a car crash have marked the 10th anniversary of his passing by raising over £8,500 for The Firefighters Charity.

Shane Naugher was 18 years old when he lost his life in a single vehicle road traffic collision in Cookstown on 31st May 2009.

He was the driver and sole occupant at the time. Due to the nature of the impact, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) were the only responding agency who were able to take any significant action at the scene.

Shane’s mother Mrs Mary Naugher-Kennedy was always very grateful for the actions and the conduct of firefighters from Cookstown and Dungannon who attended the scene and had been considering for some time, of doing something to show her appreciation to NIFRS.

To mark a decade since Shane’s passing, Mary, with the help of her family and friends, decided on recruiting the help of Pomeroy Runners and local firefighters to organise a 5K run/walk with all proceeds going to The Firefighters Charity.

The run took place in Pomeroy on Sunday 19th May. With donations and entries on the day from those participating, contributions from the local St Mary’s Primary School, via a non-uniform day, and various donations from businesses throughout Tyrone, a total sum of £8,665.00 has been raised. It has been a massive success, surpassing all expectations.

“We weren’t quite sure what way we wanted to honour Shane’s memory initially,” said Mary. “I had the idea to organise a run. Shane would be a very proud man on what we all have done. It has been an overwhelming success.”

The run itself was won by firefighter Mike Cullinan, from Northland Station, followed closely by Firefighter Gordon Linton from Maghera Station in second place.

In recognition for the efforts of Mary and various organisers and volunteers, an appreciation evening was held in Pomeroy Fire Station on Tuesday 4th June, where a cheque for the total amount raised was presented to Station Commander Nigel McGuffin, NIFRS Rep for The Firefighters Charity.

Mr McGuffin stated: “On behalf of the Firefighters Charity I would like to thank Mary, her team of volunteers and the community of Pomeroy for the hard work and effort that went in to raising such a phenomenal amount of money and for choosing the charity as a beneficiary to mark the 10th anniversary of Shane’s passing.

“The amount raised will go a long way to supporting local Fire Service personnel and their families who may need to avail of the charity’s services.”

Mary was presented with a token of appreciation from NIFRS which included the presentation of a bouquet of flowers from Area Commander Jonathon Tate who also expressed his thanks to all who were involved in anyway to raise such a significant sum of money.

Area Commander Tate added: “Mary and her family received great support from the community in Pomeroy making this such a successful event. I would like to thank Mary for considering the firefighters charity as the beneficiaries.”