Chief Constable apologises for Greenvale comments

THE Chief Constable has apologised for remarks made in the aftermath of the Greenvale tragedy.

In April, outgoing PSNI Chief Constable, George Hamilton described his officers' response to the situation which saw 17-year-olds Morgan Barnard and Lauren Bullock and 18-year-old Connor Currie lose their lives as "brave".

This prompted Morgan's parents, James Bradley and Maria Barnard, to seek a meeting with Mr Hamilton.

They are also calling for an independent investigation to ensure the truth about the events at Cookstown that night, are known to the public.

Following the meeting, Mr Hamilton said: "I expressed my deep regret if any comment that I have made in relation to the incident has caused the family any further distress."

The Barnard family's solicitor, Darragh Mackin of Phoenix Law, said Mr Hamilton's remarks earlier remarks had only added to the family's hurt.

"Such comments are not only regrettable, but also questionable in the circumstances in which there remains an ongoing Police Ombudsman's investigation into their conduct on the night in question," he said.

"Our clients feel very strongly that such comments should be immediately retracted, and any judgement on such issues reserved until the full facts and truth about what happened at the Greenvale are known."