A FATHER has spoken of his horror after arsonists set the family car alight outside their Moneymore home early yesterday morning, Monday.

The car parked outside the Donnelly family home in Conyngham Street was deliberately set alight at around 3.30am.

The blaze destroyed the vehicle and also caused fire damage to the property.

The couple and their three children who were inside at the time escaped injury.

