Mid-Ulster Pipe Championships 2019 are launched in Cookstown

THE Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch Mid-Ulster Section held its official launch event in relation to the 2019 Mid-Ulster Championships for pipe bands and drum majors.

A total of 11 people were in attendance at the launch to promote this year’s contest.

There were representatives from the following: The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch Mid-Ulster Section, Mid-Ulster District Council and the Royal Hotel.

Those present were: Sam Glasgow M.B.E., Norman Bell, Trevor Wilson, Lowry Ferguson B.E.M., Desmond McLaughlin, John Gilmour, Robert Watson, Geoff Hamilton, Alan Ferguson, Michael Browne and Tanya Thom-Ballantine.

The Mid-Ulster Championships for pipe bands and drum majors will be held on Saturday, 1st June, starting at 11.00 a.m. This year the event will again be held at Cookstown High School Sports Arena, Coolnafranky Demesne, Molesworth Street, Cookstown, County Tyrone.

This is a Northern Ireland ‘Champion of Champions’ event in the pipe band calendar.

Entries are already coming in for the six grades of pipe bands and the four grades of drum majors.

The different categories for the bands are: Grade 1, Grade 2, Grade 3A, Grade 3B, Grade 4A and Grade 4B.

The drum major sections are: Adult (over 18 years of age on 1st November, 2019), Juvenile (up to 18 years of age on 1st November), Junior (up to 14 years of age on 1st November) and Novice (up to 11 years of age on 1st November).

Entries for all events close at 5.00 p.m. on Monday, 13th May.

The Mid-Ulster contest is the longest running Section competition in Northern Ireland and is one of the best supported every year.

The Section was formed sixty-five years ago in 1954 and continues to go from strength to strength.

Trevor Wilson, chairman of The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch Mid-Ulster Section, welcomed the invited guests to the function and thanked all concerned for supporting this year’s Mid-Ulster Championships.

Following the various speeches, refreshments were provided for all in attendance at the event.