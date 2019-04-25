Fivemiletown jobs at risk as Dale Farm closes creamery

UP to 18 jobs in Fivemiletown are at risk after Dale Farm announced plans to close its creamery in the village.

The diary giant bought the Fivemiletown specialty cheese brand from Glanbia Ingredients Ireland in May 2014.

At the same time it reached agreement with Fivemiletown and Brookeborough Co-operative to take over the production of its cheese at the Fivemiletown site.

Dale Farm leased the premises from Fivemiletown and Brookeborough Co-operative and took over employment of its staff.

The lease agreement is due to terminate in June and Dale Farm have confirmed it will not be renewed.

