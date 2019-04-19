Police urge public to report suspicious activity

POLICE are urging members of the public to report suspicious activity over the bank holiday weekend.

Detective Chief Superintendent Darren Evans said: "As the bank holiday weekend approaches and some construction work comes to a halt, I want to reiterate our appeal to anyone who owns or uses heavy plant machinery - please take every possible step to secure and immobilise your machinery.

"If criminals cannot steal diggers and other similar machinery, they cannot tear out ATMs. This will also mean that these expensive pieces of machinery are not destroyed or burnt out.

“I would also remind the public to let us know if they see anything suspicious, including seeing any unusual activity, people or vehicles loitering in areas close to ATMs, particularly as some shops may be closed.

"If you hear machinery late at night or in the early hours please call us on the non-emergency number 101 or 999 if you think a crime is in progress.

"The key to stopping these crimes and getting ahead of these criminals is information from the public. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“The public can be rest assured that police will continue to focus on the theft of ATMs over the bank holiday – we will continue to do all we can to catch those responsible for carrying out these thefts.

"We have dedicated teams of detectives investigating the attacks and local police will continue to carry out patrols in areas which could be vulnerable to an attack. This remains a key priority for us.”