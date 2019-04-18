Police recover vehicles and arrest males

POLICE in Armagh have recovered a number of vehicles reported stolen and arrested three males on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Detective Sergeant Wilson said: "The arrest of three males and the recovery of vehicles follow the report at 5:50pm on Wednesday of suspicious circumstances at an address in the Battleford Road area of Armagh.

“Police attended the address and located a number of vehicles and pieces of farm machinery, including vans and a low loader.

"Among the vehicles located at the address was a trailer reported stolen during a burglary in the Drumflugh Road area of Dungannon between 10pm on Tuesday (16th April) and around 10:40am Wednesday.

“Two vans - a yellow Peugeot Partner 850 van (VRM HV60 WBO) and a red Peugeot Partner van (VRM KW12 2TYZ) - reported stolen from an address in the Termon Road area of Pomeroy, sometime between 2:30am and 6am yesterday, were also located at the address.

"Police also recovered a silver Ford Transit van (07MN6175) and a diesel bowser believed to have been stolen during a burglary in Co Monaghan.

“Police subsequently arrested three males aged 18, 21 and 41. The 18-year-old and the 21-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

"The 41-year-old was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances. All three males remain in custody assisting us with our enquiries.

“I want to appeal to anyone who may have seen any of these vehicles in recent days, including those stolen in the Pomeroy and Dungannon burglaries to call detectives in Lurgan on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1078 of 17/04/19."

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.