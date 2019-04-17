Greenvale Hotel's entertainment licence decision deferred

THE decision surrounding the Greenvale Hotel's entertainment licence has been deferred for six months by Mid-Ulster District Council.

The hotel was the scene of the St Patrick's night tragedy that saw three teenagers, Morgan Barnard, Lauren Bullock and Connor Currie lose their lives as they were queuing to get into a disco at the hotel.

At a meeting of Mid-Ulster District Council's Environment Committee on Tuesday night, the licence was due to be reviewed and the hotel was asked to provide a health and safety risk assessment.

The decision on whether to grant the licence has now been deferred until October.

Speaking after the committee meeting, a spokesperson for the Council said.

"Given the tragic events which occurred at the Greenvale Hotel, the Environment Committee, as the licencing authority, met to undertake a review of the premises' entertainment licence.

"The Committee has sought, and the licensee has agreed to provide health and safety assessments and associated documentation.

"In the interim period, the hotel has proposed to restrict its entertainment activity to weddings and private functions only.

"The hotel will provide the Council with two months' notice of any proposed variation of this position. The committee has, therefore, agreed to defer considerations until October when the licence is due for renewal.

"The Committee, however, reserves the right to review the entertainment licence at any stage prior to renewal."