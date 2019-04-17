Aughnacloy and Ballymagrane Annual BB Display

AUGHNACLOY and Ballymagrane Boys’ Brigade Annual Inspection and Display took place in Aughnacloy College recently.

The Guest of Honour for the evening was Rev Norman Smyth from Clogherney and Sixmilecross Presbyterian Churches.

The company of approximately 40 boys put on an excellent display.

The Anchor Boys captivated the audience with singing, a sketch about the 10 lepers and going on a bear hunt.

Junior Section items including marching, team games and a sketch entitled ‘The Heavenly Express’ which emphasised the necessity for everyone to put their trust in God and follow him to have an eternal home in heaven.

The Company Section boys entertained the audience with box work, marching and the Great BB Bake Off.

The evening concluded with the distribution of prizes and Rev Norman Smyth praised the boys for all their hard work and achievements throughout the year.