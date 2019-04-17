85th Display of 1st Caledon Boys' Brigade Company

PARENTS and friends gathered together for the 85th Display of 1st Caledon Company of the Boys’ Brigade on Saturday 30th March 2019.

The opening hymn, Scripture reading and prayer by Rev. Joanne Smith, followed the ‘Fall In’ of the Company. The Chairman, Rev. Bill Atkins, then welcomed everyone present.

He gave a special welcome to the Guests of Honour, Mr. Richard and Rev. Joanne Smith, the new local Presbyterian Minister and her husband, along with Mr. Walter Mullan, Honorary Vice-President of the Mid-Ulster Battalion.

The Company Section Drill Squad took to the floor first, under Squad Commander, Pte. Aaron Morrow. They carried out intricate drill movements with precision, demonstrating how they were placed 3rd in the Battalion Squad Drill Competition, along with Aaron being placed 3rd as Squad Commander.

The vaulting team gave a polished performance, showing off the physical capabilities of the boys. The Anchor Boys delighted the audience with a version of The Walls of Jericho, displaying some of what they had learnt about during the session, and got some help from their daddies to perform their Superheroes song.

The Company and Senior Sections caused hilarious laughter with their sketch, When I Grow Up, while the Junior Section held the full attention of the audience for their Figure Marching and sketch The Whole Armour of God, which they had covered during their Bible classes. The Anchor Boys brought the programme to a close by demonstrating what a real M&S Easter is, Jesus saying to all afresh that he is the Messiah and Saviour.

Company and Senior Section Awards

Rev. Smith presented the awards and prizes as follows:

Willis Cup for Christian Education – 1st Pte. Harry Morrow, 2nd Cpl. Richard Livingstone.

Uniform Shield – Sgt. Philip Scott.

Johnston Cup for Best Boy – Sgt. Aaron Gillespie.

Squad 1 under Squad Commander Sgt. Philip Scott won the W.R. Scott Cup for Best Squad. The other squad members were Cpl. Richard Livingstone and Pte. Jonathan Coulter.

The following boys received awards for full attendance throughout the year – Sgt Philip Scott, Sgt Aaron Gillespie, Pte Aaron Morrow, and Pte Sam McCoy.

Junior Section Awards

Parents Association Cup for Best Boy – Harry Sloan.

Caledon Cup for Best Team – “Malteasers”, under Leading boy Harry Sloan, along with Harry Coalter and Ollie Watson.

The following boys received awards for full attendance throughout the year –Harry Sloane, Harry Coulter, Oliver Watson.

Anchor Boy Awards

Samuel McCarragher Cup for Best Boy – Daniel Marshall.

Farley Best Recruit Shield – Oliver Loney.

Highest Collectors for Anchor Boy Charity – Robbie and Daniel Herron.

Anchor Boy Challenge Medal - Ethan Burnside

Colouring-In Competition prizes – Jack Brown, Joel Burton, Ethan Burnside and Jamie Morrow.

The following boys received awards for full attendance throughout the year – Jay McAlister, Daniel Marshall, Jack Hanthorn, Jamie Morrow, Jonathan Anderson, Ethan Burnside, Jacob Maguinness, Joel Burton, Charlie Wilson, Oliver Loney, Sam Agnew, Bobby Edmondson

Inspecting Officer’s Remarks

In his remarks, Mr. Smith stated that he was delighted and honoured to be a special guest at a Boys’ Brigade display, if not a little bit daunted. He praised the boys and leaders for all their hard work throughout the session and for the effort that had been put it for the display. Rev. Smith then read from Ephesians 6 re-emphasising the need for us all to out on the whole armour of God.

Mr. Smith also awarded the Dungannon and South Tyrone Borough Council Shield for Best Personality to Luke McAlister, for his excellent leadership skills during the Junior Section Figure Marching.

Presentations And Thanks

Matthew Bell, from the Anchor Boys, presented Mr. Magwood with a token of appreciation, and Mrs. A. Herron was acknowledged for playing the piano. Miss A. Houston awarded the Northern Ireland District Anchor Boy Challenge Shield to Louis Anderson, as 1st Caledon Anchor Boys were the winners of the Anchor Boy Challenge.

Mrs. C. McFarland was also presented with a gift by Philip Nicholl from the all the boys and leaders in the Company for her dedication to the Company over many years, as she decided to step down from her role as Junior Section Officer-in-Charge.

During the thanks by Rev. Atkins, he noted that the success of the company lay in the leadership of the NCO’s, with guidance from a loyal band of officers and leaders – Mr. M. Gillespie, Mr. D. Cupples, Mr. W. Burns, Mr. J Murray, Mr. J. Nicolay, Miss S. Doupe, Miss E. Monaghan, Miss A. Murray, Mrs. H. Farley, Mrs. K. Morrow, Miss. J. Holland, Mrs. C. Hughes, and Mrs. J. Atkins.

After the singing of the National Anthem and the benediction, a very enjoyable evening was brought to a close. Afterwards, the Parents’ Association served supper to everyone, for which Rev. Atkins said Grace.