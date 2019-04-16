St Ciaran's students receive Faith Awards at Armagh Cathedral

STUDENTS from St Ciaran's College joined hundreds of people gathered in St Patrick’s Cathedral Armagh recently for the annual Diocesan Faith Award Ceremony.

The event, celebrated by Archbishop Eamon Martin, took place to rejoice in the gifts and talents over 350 young people who were there to receive awards for volunteering in their respective parishes, communities and schools.

Young people from all over the Archdiocese received awards, namely the Muiredach Cross Award and the Pope John Paul II Award.

The Muiredach Cross Award and the Pope John Paul II Award are prestigious awards focusing on the area of faith development.

To receive one is very much a great achievement for those who were being celebrated on this occasion. The

Muiredach Cross Award is particularly aimed at the younger members of society throughout the schools within the Archdiocese.

It is hoped that participation for this award will provide a solid foundation to build upon in later life when a young person is eligible to take part in the Pope John Paul II Award.

The Award Ceremony itself wasn’t a passive experience for those involved. The young people and their schools/parishes were actively involved throughout the whole ceremony, providing music and displaying the talents that are being put to such good use within their local communities and parishes.

The event continued with a reflective conversation about the awards, facilitated by Archbishop Eamon.

Two young people shared their experience of participation in the Pope John Paul Award. They discussed with Archbishop Eamon the challenges facing young Catholics in today’s society but also reflected upon how much they enjoyed the journey of personal and spiritual development that the Pope John Paul Award process facilitates.

Archbishop Eamon Martin and Monsignor Colm Curry presented the awards. The atmosphere in the cathedral was inspiring. The air of pride and enthusiasm among the young people was palpable.

Congratulations to all the students who received awards.