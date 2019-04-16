Firefighters rescue family in house blaze

A COOKSTOWN couple were last night (Monday) in a critical condition in hospital after firefighters rescued them from a house fire on Thursday morning last, which Police say was started deliberately.

The Northern Ireland Fire Service (NIFRS) said they received a report of the blaze at a house in Milburn Avenue at 7.17am and dispatched two fire engines from Cookstown and one from both Dungannon and Pomeroy to the scene.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the two-storey house and rescued a couple in their 60s from the kitchen, while their son in his 30s was rescued from an upstairs bedroom.

The family involved has been named locally as Mr and Mrs Robert and Gillian McCutcheon and their son, Andrew.