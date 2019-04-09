Farlough Lane residents calls for road upgrading

THE residents of the roadway known locally as ‘Farlough Lane’ have submitted a petition to Mid-Ulster Council requesting that it be adopted and upgraded to an acceptable standard.

UUP Councillor Robert Colvin has expressed his support for the petition which was organised by local man, Mr Jim Richardson, who collected signatures from those who live on the lane and sent it with a letter to the Council CEO requesting that the Council upgrade the roadway.

Councillor Colvin said: “I was pleased to meet with local Newmills residents to evaluate Farlough Lane alongside my colleague Councillor Walter Cuddy. The lane is in such poor condition that the Council’s refuse collection vehicles will not travel on it, forcing residents to pull their own bins some 300m-400m to the end of the county road for collection.

