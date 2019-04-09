Dungannon Cadet appointed to attend on Tyrone Lord Lieutenant

DUNGANNON cadet Hollie Burton has been honoured at a formal ceremony at Hillsborough Castle.

The 16-year-old Cadet Sergeant with the Dungannon Open Detachment Army Cadet Force was appointed to the role of Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for the County of Tyrone.

Hollie is one of just eleven Lord Lieutenants’ Cadets from across Northern Ireland chosen for a year-long role which is largely ceremonial.

She can look forward to a busy year ahead as she attends Mr Robert Scott, Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for the County Borough of Tyrone on major civic occasions and will wear a special insignia on her uniform throughout her year in office to denote her status.

Hollie joined the Army Cadet Force in May 2015 and rapidly became a popular stalwart of Dungannon Open Detachment. Determined and hard-working, she progressed through Basic, One and Two Star of the Army Proficiency Certificate (APC) syllabus and is currently working towards the completion of Three Star status.

Read more in this week's Tyrone Courier.