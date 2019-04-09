Armagh motorist who killed jogger Lesley-Ann gets reduced sentence

AN Armagh man who knocked down and killed a teenage jogger almost three years ago has had length of his jail sentence REDUCED.

Nathan Finn, 20, of Keady Road, Armagh, was jailed for nine years for causing the death by dangerous driving of Lesley-Ann McCarragher, 19, in 2016.

However, upon appeal, Finn's sentence was reduced by one year to eight.

Lesley-Ann’s family members attend the appeal hearing in Belfast and upon hearing the scentence was to be reduced, her mother was reduced to tears.

In a statement released afterwards, the teenager's family called the decision to reduce her killer's sentence "cruel".

“Clearly little value has been placed on the life of our Lesley-Ann,” read the statement.

Read more in this week's Tyrone Courier.