Wife of former Dungannon Minister dies

THE funeral has taken place of the wife of the former Moderator of First Presbyterian Church in Ireland, the Rev Dr Andrew Rodgers.

Mrs Helen Rodgers died peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital on Friday, 22nd March before a Service of Celebration was held on Sunday afternoon in Brigh Presbyterian Church.

Mrs Rodgers, who trained telephonists at the time, married Dr Rodgers following his move to Clones as a young Minister in 1957.

Late of Stewartstown and Dungannon, she was widely regarded in the community following her move to the area in 1965 after her husband succeeded Rev Dr Stanley Thompson as Minister at Dungannon Presbyterian Church.

The pair became hugely popular members of the community during their 32 years at the Scotch Street church, raising their three children Alison, John and David in the area.

Dr Rodgers was elected Moderator of the First Presbyterian Church in Ireland in 1993 whilst at his Dungannon post.

They remained in Mid-Ulster after his retirement in 1996 as he took up the role of Pastoral Assistant at First Cookstown.