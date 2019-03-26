Secretary of State visits Cookstown to pay respect & sign Book of Condolence

THE Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, has visited Cookstown to pay her respects to the three teenagers who lost their lives in the Greenvale tragedy.

The Rt Hon Karen Bradley MP visited the Burnavon Theatre to sign the Book of Condolence for Connor Currie, Lauren Bullock, and Morgan Barnard.

She also met with emergency services that attended the Greenvale on the night to personally thank them for their response to the incident.

DUP leader Arlene Foster has also signed the book of condolence in the Burnavon.

In her letter of condolence she said: “As a mother of two teenage children I can’t begin to comprehend that pain and anguish the families are enduring.

”May God give you the strength to deal with the days, weeks and months to come.

Matthew 5 v4 “Blessed are those who mourn for they will be comforted”.

The Book of Condolence was opened in three locations, the Burnavon in Cookstown, Ranfurly House in Dungannon and the Bridewell in Magherafelt.

Opening the Books of Condolence, Council chairman Sean McPeake said: “Three families have lost precious children in the most tragic of circumstances.

“The loss is quite simply unimaginable and my heartfelt sympathies go to the families and friends who are grieving.”

Meanwhile, Belfast City Council opened a book of condolence for the victims of the tragedy while neighbouring council, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, opened an online Book of Condolence.

“Our prayers are with the grieving families and friends of Lauren Bullock, Morgan Barnard and Connor Currie, and indeed the wider community that has been deeply affected by this terrible tragedy,” said Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s Lord Mayor Julie Flaherty.

“I know that a number of young people from our borough were also present at the event, with some injured on the night and many left traumatised.

“Having lived and worked in Cookstown myself and knowing the people of this area, I know they will rally around and throw their arms around the families and teenagers affected. Our young people need support, and we need to be looking out for each other at times like this.

“With this in mind I have decided to open an online book of condolence to allow the public and especially young people who were there to leave a message of sympathy. This may only be a small gesture but may provide an outlet for our young people to express their feelings, and perhaps provide some comfort in the months ahead for the families of those who lost their lives.”