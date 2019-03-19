Council to open Book of Condolence

MID-ULSTER District Council has confirmed it is to open a Book of Condolence for the three young that tragically lost their lives in Cookstown on St Patrick's night.

The Book of Condolence will be openened today (Tuesday) in three locations, the Burnavon in Cookstown, Ranfurly House in Dungannon and the Bridewell in Magherafelt.

Speaking about the horrific incident, Council chairman Sean McPeake said: “Three families have lost precious children in the most tragic of circumstances.

“The loss is quite simply unimaginable and my heartfelt sympathies go to the families and friends who are grieving.

“There is a widespread outpouring of grief among local people and to help the community express their sympathies with the families at such a terrible time, I will open books of condolence in the Burnavon in Cookstown, in Ranfurly House Dungannon and in the Bridewell in Magherafelt tomorrow morning."

Councillor McPeake also appealed for anyone with any information about the circumstances that unfolded to contact the PSNI.

“The Council is working closely with the emergency services in the aftermath of this awful tragedy and I would urge anyone with information to come forward to assist the investigation.”