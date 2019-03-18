Three dead in Cookstown hotel event

Three people have died from injuries sustained during an incident at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown last night (Sunday), Police have confirmed.

The three teenagers who died are a 17-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy. A 16-year-old girl is in a stable condition in hospital. A further two teenagers were treated for injuries they received during the incident.

A spokesperson for PSNI said: "First and foremost our thoughts this morning are very much with the families of the three young people who passed away and those who were injured. It is heart-breaking that an event which should have been fun for these youngsters on St Patrick’s night should end in such a terrible tragedy.

"Our investigation is at an early stage, and while the exact cause of the incident is still unknown, there are reports of a crush at the scene and initial enquiries indicate that a large group of young people were waiting to enter a disco. We also have reports of some fighting after the incident commenced and at least one person has reported that they were assaulted.

"We are continuing to interview people who were there to establish the full facts and would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened to contact police on 101 ext 52014.

"We need parents to talk to their children this morning and encourage them to come and tell us what happened. Please do not post photographs or videos online. Please share them with the PSNI.

"We would also ask motorists who have dash cam footage, as well as anyone who captured the incident on their mobile phone through photographs or video, to upload them to Major Incident Public Portal https://mipp.police.uk/".

An emergency situation was declared and a fleet of ambulances were tasked to the scene.

