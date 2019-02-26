'OUR PLANS FOR NORTHLAND'

TWO LOCAL Doctors appointed to take over the provision of General Medical Services at Northland Surgery have spoken of their plans for the Dungannon surgery.

Dr Harry Wray and Dr Terry Johnston, who are long-established partners in Cookstown Health Centre, take up their new contract in Dungannon on 1st April.

Both are keen to stress at the outset that contrary to rumours, they will NOT be leaving Cookstown Health Centre, but will continue to operate at BOTH health centres, seeking to establish a full compliment of GPs in Dungannon and Cookstown.

The Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) in a statement to the Tyrone Courier last Wednesday confirmed that it had appointed a new contractor (Drs Wray and Johnston) to take over the provision of General Medical Services at Northland Surgery with effect from 1st April.

Dr Harry Wray and Dr Terry Johnston are both experienced GPs within the Mid-Ulster community, Dr Wray having served over 30 years and Dr Johnston, 25 years.

In an interview with the Tyrone Courier following their Northland appointment, both Doctors explained why they had taken up the contract with the Northland Surgery and spoke of their plans for the Dungannon surgery.

And they also hinted at the formation of a new medical ‘Hub’ facility in the locality.

