Milestone for Mid-Ulster as consultation on Local Development Plan opens

MID-ULSTER District Council has reached a “planning milestone” with the publication of its draft Local Development Plan.

The draft strategy sets out the Council’s vision for planning land use up to 2030 and includes a series of proposed objectives, spatial planning framework and planning policies.

A total of 17 separate objectives are detailed in the plan, aiming to support sustainable patterns of urban and rural development and growth, and spanning housing, infrastructure, transport, tourism, community and recreational facilities, and the protection of vulnerable landscapes.

Flexibility for housing in the countryside is among the key suggested changes to existing policy, with proposals to allow a dwelling for a carer or in a farm cluster or for commercial fishermen to build a home within a designated area of the Lough shore, all included.

A new concept of ‘Rural Industrial Policy Areas’ also features, reflecting the fact that much of Mid-Ulster’s industry, particularly engineering linked to quarrying, takes place in the countryside, while the needs of small rural enterprises are also acknowledged through plans to allow development of small workshops in rural areas.

