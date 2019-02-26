Lisfearty PS to close as Aughnacloy PS gets permission to increase enrolments

THE Education Authority (EA) has formally recommended the closure of Lisfearty Primary School.

The school, based on the Farriter Road in the Clonaneese area, has seen enrolments sink from 50 to just 15 over the last nine years.

Each of the last three years has seen just one application to enter P1 and there are currently no P2 pupils at the school.

It is anticipated the school will run at a loss of £239,000, up from £151,894 in the previous school year, itself a huge leap from the loss of £30,464 recorded in the 2016/17 term.

That would bring the school’s total losses over three years to £421,358.

