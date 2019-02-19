Northland Surgery negotiations continue

WITH just six weeks left until the contract currently providing GP provision at Northland’s Surgery ends, the Health and Social Care Board have confirmed that negotiations surrounding the surgery’s future are still ongoing.

Just two weeks ago, concerns were raised about the level of service set to be offered at the Dungannon Surgery from 1st April. It had been claimed that the potential new contract holders are proposing to run the practice with Advanced Nurse Practitioners as the main point of contact for patients – rather than doctors.

While not denying these claims, the Health and Social Care Board have confirmed that negotiations surrounding the future of the surgery are still ongoing.

“The Health and Social Care Board can confirm that discussions are continuing with a potential GP contractor for the provision of General Medical Services at Northlands Surgery in Dungannon with effect from 1 April 2019,” said a spokesperson.

