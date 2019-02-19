David Black's son to contest election as DUP candidate

THE DUP has announced that Kyle Black, son of murdered Cookstown Prison Officer David Black, will be a candidate for the party in the upcoming Local Government election.

Kyle will be the DUP candidate for the Carntogher electoral area within Mid-Ulster Council.

Commenting, Kyle told the Mid-Ulster Courier yesterday, Monday: “It is a privilege to put my name forward for election to Mid-Ulster Council. I have always had a keen interest in politics and have given the prospect of getting involved a great deal of consideration in recent years.

“I have obviously been shaped and moulded by my own background and circumstances, which will always be a massive part of who I am. I cannot change what has happened, however, I feel that I now have a voice, which can be used in a positive way within the political arena."

