THE anticipated cost of the Coalisland public realm scheme is already shooting up before a stone has even been laid.

Over £500,000 has already been added to the cost for the project, with no start date yet confirmed for the works.

The overall cost of the scheme has risen from £2.75 million to £3.3 million, with Mid-Ulster Council putting the £525,000 additional costs down to “the natural evolution of large capital investment schemes”.

