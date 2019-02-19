80 new jobs on way to Dungannon in £8m investment by EDGE Innovate

DUNGANNON based EDGE Innovate is implementing an £8 million four-year expansion programme focused on innovation, employment, skills development and export growth.

The company is investing in the business including an expansion of its production and office facilities and the construction of a new 37,500 square ft factory.

The investment also includes the creation of 80 new jobs and a leadership and skills development programme.

The investment will support the company’s growth plans as it wins new business in export markets, such as a recent order worth £750,000 in Oman.

