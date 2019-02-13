Council raises rates again

MID-ULSTER District Council has voted to increase its district rate by 1.49 per cent.

At a meeting on Monday, the Council agreed the new district rate which equates to an increase of approximately 50p per month for an average ratepayer.

The Council will use the increase in rates, along with the additional £1.45 million it is set to receive this year, thanks to its successful legal challenge surrounding the distribution of the Rates Support Grant on projects spanning investment in town centre regeneration, village renewal, leisure upgrades and tourism.

The multi-million pound capital programme includes a £3.3 million major public realm scheme for Coalisland to transform the town centre with new footways, parking and loading bays, stone kerbing, street furniture and tree planting, as well as improved lighting, drainage, traffic flow and parking. The project is largely funded by the Department for Communities with support funding from Council.

Dungannon Leisure Centre is to benefit from a £1.5 million injection for refurbishment work. Work to create the £1.25 million Davagh Dark Skies Observatory and Visitor Centre, the only one of its kind in Northern Ireland, will also begin in 2019.

For more information on the rate-setting process and the new budget see next week's Tyrone Courier