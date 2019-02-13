Pair appear in court on Clogher murder charge

A MAN and a woman have appeared in court charged with the murder of Pat Ward in Clogher last week.

Niall Cox, 23, and Karen-Marie McDonald, 33, both of McCrea Park in the village, appeared in Dungannon Magistrate’s Court last Wednesday to be formally charged.

The body of 30-year-old father-of-four Pat Ward was discovered in an alleyway in McCrea Park at around 8.15am on Saturday, 9th February.

Amid heavy police presence and in the region of 40 members of Mr Ward’s family filling the public gallery, the pair were escorted to the dock in handcuffs.

Shouts from members of the family could be heard as the defendants were brought to the dock, prompting District Judge John Meehan to warn: “I will clear this court if people do not respect this is a court.

“There will be no breach of the peace here.”

When the single charge of murder was read to both Cox and McDonald, the pair indicated they understood the charge put to them.

The investigation Police officer in the case then indicated he was aware of the facts of the case and believed he could connect the accused to the charges.

The case was then adjourned for four weeks to the 13th of March.

As the pair were being led from the dock, the members of Mr Ward’s family stood to their feet, clapping and shouting at the defendants, at which point District Judge Meehan rose to his feet and ordered the court be cleared.