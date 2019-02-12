St Joseph's celebrates St Brigid's Feast Day and Grandparents' Afternoon

THURSDAY 1st February 2019 was a cause for celebration in St Joseph’s Grammar School/Scoil Iósaef Donaghmore, when grandparents of Year 8 students were welcomed to an annual Grandparents’ Afternoon.

Grandparents’ Afternoon coincided with both Catholic Schools Week and the feast day of St Brigid.

The afternoon included storytelling, Irish dancing and St Brigid’s cross making and is characteristic of the family orientated atmosphere that characterises the ethos of St Joseph’s Grammar School/Scoil Iósaef.

“We recognise that grandparents play an important role in a young person’s life,” states Principal Geraldine Donnelly, “so it is lovely to have so many grandparents join us for this special afternoon of making St Brigid’s crosses and to enjoy a relaxing cup of tea and traditional music and dance with us.”

It certainly was a fun and rewarding day for students, staff and grandparents!