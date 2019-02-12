Calls for Aughnacloy deer signs to be replaced

ULSTER Unionist Council candidate, Meta Graham has called for deer warning signs on the Favour Royal Road to be replaced.

At present, the signs are no longer in place and have yet to be replaced.

“A large number of deer are kept at Favour Royal, Aughnacloy and pose a potential threat to unsuspecting motorists.,” said Meta Graham.

“I have contacted the Department for Infrastructure and asked that at least two signs be reinstated on the roads near to the estate as soon as possible.

“Escaped deer can cause extensive damage to cars, never mind the injuries to the deer and these signs could reduce the risk of accidents.”

However, when contacted by the Tyrone Courier, The Department for Infrastructure claimed deer warning signs had never been in place.

“The Department has no record of Deer Warning Signs being in place along the B128 Favour Royal Road,” said a spokesperson for the Department.

“The Department receives many requests for the erection of ‘wild animals’ warning signs however, these are generally only erected following confirmation from the PSNI that deer or other wild animals have been a factor in Road Traffic Collisions, particularly on high speed, high volume roads.

“The Department has now requested any information in relation to the B128 Favour Royal Road from the PSNI.”