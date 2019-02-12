Family tell of heartache after Clogher murder

THE family of a man found dead in an alleyway in Clogher, at the weekend have said they are in "total shock".

Police launched a murder investigation after the body of 30-year-old Pat Ward was discovered in an alleyway in the town's McCrea Park at around 8.15am on Saturday 9th February.

His sister Bridget Ward said: "He has left a young wife and four children and a broken hearted family behind."

The PSNI were granted additional time, yesterday Monday, to question a 23-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder.

It is understood Mr Ward had suffered stab wounds.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter McKenna said on Saturday: "A post-mortem examination has yet to take place but I am treating his death as murder."

Mr Ward, known as 'Big Bang', was a member of the Travelling community.

He was originally from Sligo but moved to Clogher with his family last November.

His death came nearly 12 years after the murder of his 23-year-old brother Tom outside his Sligo home in 2007.

Mr Ward’s grieving widow Ellen, 29, spoke to the Belfast Telegraph explaining that she felt "stuck in a nightmare" at the loss of her husband of 10 years.

She continued: "Pat was a loving, caring husband and father who adored his kids, his wife and his family.

"Due to this ordeal, my kids will grow up without a father, and I will live the rest of my life without a husband. It's so sad that he has lost his life in such a brutal way.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area of McCrea Park on Friday night or early on Saturday morning and who witnessed any unusual activity or anyone with any information that can assist my investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 403 09/02/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.