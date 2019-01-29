Work starts on £265,000 Knockmany Forest facelift

WORK has started this week to develop Knockmany Forest, a few miles outside Augher, as part of a £265k investment.

in the site made possible through funding of £265,000 provided by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs; Sport NI and Mid Ulster District Council.

The Council is working to deliver the capital project in partnership with Eskra Community Association and the Forest Service, which will develop Knockmany Forest as an outdoor facility hub with the aim of promoting and developing participation in sport and outdoor physical recreation.

The investment will lead to improved recreational trim trails, site access, signage and paths, together with improved visitor facilities in a brand new building containing meeting spaces, kitchen and toilets.

Chair of Mid-Ulster District Council, Councillor Sean McPeake welcomed the investment in the area, saying: “The importance of forests and green spaces in providing ‘on their doorstep’ outdoor recreational opportunities for the local community, and consequently the direct benefits that this brings in terms of improvements in health and well-being, social capital and the protection of our natural resources, cannot be underestimated.”

Read more in this week's Tyrone Courier