REPRIEVE FOR DUNGANNON POLICE STATION

FEARS that Dungannon custody suite could be closing, with its business transferring to Enniskillen, will not become a reality, according to a PSNI Inspector.

The move would have created a dramatic shift in Policing provision across Mid-Ulster, with the two custody suites South West of the River Bann located in Enniskillen and Omagh.

However, this will not be happening according to the PSNI’s Inspector Joanne Gibson.

Whilst acknowledging that the decision is not hers to take, when a question about the future of Dungannon Custody suite was put to her she said: “Dungannon custody suite is not closing in the foreseeable future”.

