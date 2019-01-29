Cookstown church attacked by group of youths

A COOKSTOWN church has been the subject of an attack by a group of youths while an evening service was ongoing inside the premises.

It is understood the incident at the recently renovated Molesworth Presbyterian Church took place shortly before 6:45pm on Sunday evening.

A stained glass window at the side of the church was smashed after an object was thrown and it is believed to have caused several hundred pounds worth of damage.

Minister Rev Tom Greer told the Mid-Ulster Courier the service had only started when the incident happened.

“We were possibly five or six minutes into our service and I was just closing a prayer when we heard a huge thud on the window,” he said.

Read more in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier