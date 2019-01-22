Norman on song with Dungannon Choral Society for 67 years

DUNGANNON Choral Society has presented Norman Gilpin with a Long Service Recognition Award to mark 67 years’ service to the Society.

James Alexander Norman Gilpin joined Dungannon Choral Society in 1951 at the age of 17. The then conductor, Mr Gordon Stevenson, had heard Norman singing in the Royal School choir and realised that this young man had great potential as a Bass singer.

Over the past 67 years Norman has been deeply involved in all the Society’s programmes and performances. He has sung not only as a faithful choir member, but as a soloist, in duets and with selected male voice groups. Norman has worked with 12 different conductors to date, all of whom appreciated his special ability and quality.

Norman has also been an active member of the Society’s Committee. He has unselfishly served in various capacities including librarian, committee member and Chairman.

Not only was his musical talent greatly appreciated, but his wise counsel and advice has provided a huge asset to the Society.

His professional experience gained as a bank manager enabled him to provide sound financial guidance to the Society.

He has been an excellent ambassador for the Society and encouraged many young people to join Dungannon Choral Society.