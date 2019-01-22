NO WAY TO ONE WAY TRAFFIC

THE secretary of the Traders’ Association in Coalisland has stepped up the challenge to plans to bring in one way traffic in the town.

Raymond O’Neill believes the introduction of a one way system on the full length of Main Street would “decimate” the historic street that he says has been a key part of the town’s fabric for over three centuries.

At present, only part of Main Street is one way, up as far as the Central Bar, but these proposals would see the closure extended the full way to the roundabout at Stewartstown Road.

