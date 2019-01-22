Historic Ardress cottage brought back to life

AN EIGHTEEN month restoration project has brought a historic cottage at Ardress House back to life.

The National Trust has overseen the restoration of Frizzell’s Cottage, which sits at the entrance to the estate.

When people think of the National Trust they often picture palatial houses and grand estates. In reality, as Northern Ireland’s largest conservation charity the Trust looks after a rich variety of places and spaces, from coast to countryside, to traditional cottages and ancient monuments.

The funding enabled the Trust to embark on a restoration project to completely refurbish Frizzell’s Cottage, a grade B1 listed building located at the entrance to Ardress House in County Armagh. The aim was to restore the property and be able to accommodate tenants, therefore securing its survival for many years to come.

Believed to have been originally constructed around 1740, with a few later alterations in the 1950s, the cottage passed to the Trust in 1996 but was last lived in during the 1980s when two elderly sisters of the name Frizzell resided there.

