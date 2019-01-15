Woman hospitalised after Railway Park attack

CALLS for the introduction of CCTV in Railway Park have intensified following an attack in the park that left a woman hospitalised with serious facial injuries.

At around 6.30pm last Wednesday (9th January) the victim, a woman in her 30s, was walking underneath the bridge in the park when she observed a group of young teenage males.

She was pushed from behind by a male who kicked her on the side of the face and lip and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for facial injuries.

The attack, the second in under a fortnight in the park, has been condemned by Fermanagh and South Tyrone UUP MLA Rosemary Barton.

She told the Courier: “This latest assault has left a young girl hospitalised with serious facial injuries. Police are looking to speak to anyone who may have seen a group of six young men on the lines.

“Unfortunately this area in Dungannon appears to have a history of anti-social behaviour resulting in assaults.

