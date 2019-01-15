Woman hospitalised after Railway Park attack
CALLS for the introduction of CCTV in Railway Park have intensified following an attack in the park that left a woman hospitalised with serious facial injuries.
At around 6.30pm last Wednesday (9th January) the victim, a woman in her 30s, was walking underneath the bridge in the park when she observed a group of young teenage males.
She was pushed from behind by a male who kicked her on the side of the face and lip and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for facial injuries.
The attack, the second in under a fortnight in the park, has been condemned by Fermanagh and South Tyrone UUP MLA Rosemary Barton.
She told the Courier: “This latest assault has left a young girl hospitalised with serious facial injuries. Police are looking to speak to anyone who may have seen a group of six young men on the lines.
“Unfortunately this area in Dungannon appears to have a history of anti-social behaviour resulting in assaults.
