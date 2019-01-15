Ulster Unionist Party announces candidates for May Council election

THE Ulster Unionist Party have announced a strong team of prospective candidates to stand in the forthcoming local Council elections for Mid-Ulster on 2nd May.

The Party said in a statement: “The May 2019 local council elections will offer an opportunity for people to vote for those who will represent them on Mid-Ulster District Council.

“In the absence of an NI Assembly this is the only avenue which people will be able to have their concerns addressed.”

The Party added: “It seems that Sinn Fein -controlled councils, especially those West of Bann are intent on pushing an anti- unionist/British agenda and we shall be demanding equality of rights and funding for at least 40% of the population in Mid-Ulster Council Area.

The list of candidates is as follows:

Clogher Valley DEA – Meta Graham & Robert Mulligan

Dungannon DEA – Kim McNeill & Walter Cuddy

Torrent DEA- Robert Colvin

Cookstown DEA – Trevor Wilson & Mark Glasgow

Moyola DEA- Derek McKinney

Carntogher DEA- Christopher Reid

Magherafelt DEA – George Shiels