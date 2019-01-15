New Pastor for Knockconny Baptist Church

A NEW chapter in the life of Knockconny Baptist Church commenced on Friday 4th January 2019 when Mr David Kimber was inducted as their new Pastor. The church and adjoining hall were filled to capacity for the occasion with many family and friends travelling a distance to be present for this special evening. Representatives from the various departments of the Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland(ABCI) and some previous pastors of the Knockconny church were also present.

David is married to Sarah and they have a 9-month-old daughter, Anabeth.

David grew up in the East Hampshire village of Clanfield, near Portsmouth where his father Paul is Pastor of Drift Road Evangelical Church. His grandfather was also a Pastor and his brother John has been Pastor of Portadown Baptist Church up until recently when he left to go to America for further studies. Before entering Bible College David worked in the family music business in England and then as a car salesman in Portadown. His wife Sarah grew up in Portadown and is a teacher in Richmount Primary School.

The meeting was chaired by Harold Clarke (Elder) and following the opening hymn Mervyn Scott (Director, Baptist Missions) read the scriptures and led the opening prayer. David Keys (Elder) shared some details of how the church leadership believed God had directed them to issue a call to Pastor Kimber who had first preached in the church on 9th July 2017 while he was still a student at the Irish Baptist College. Pastor Kimber graduated in the summer of 2018 and has been working with Baptist Missions on a part-time basis since then.

