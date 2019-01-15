Latest work to enable Granville companies to access natural gas

SIGNIFICANT new development work on the SGN Natural Gas network has began at Granville Industrial Estate in which will enable some of the biggest companies in the area to reduce their energy costs by connecting to natural gas in the near future.

Kier will be carrying out the latest phase of ongoing work on the new energy infrastructure at Granville which is scheduled to last for approximately 4-6 weeks.

Commencement of the work on January 7th follows direct consultation by SGN Natural Gas with all of the companies located in one of the biggest industrial estates in the western area.

David Butler, Head of Engineering with SGN Natural Gas, said that a ‘stop and go’ traffic management system would remain in place for the duration of the work.

