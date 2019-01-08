AMBULANCE DEPOTS FACING THE AXE

MEMBERS of Mid-Ulster District Council have raised concerns over plans to develop a new ambulance hub at Desertcreat, which could see the end of ambulance depots in Cookstown, Magherafelt and Dungannon.

The Council has a month to form a response to a proposed New Clinical Response Model from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service Health and Social Care Trust.

The New Clinical Response Model aims to introduce an enhanced call taking process and identify high priority calls in order to attend to life-threatening conditions as soon as possible.

Full story in this week’s Mid-Ulster Courier