12 °CTue, 18

Clogher Cllr praise for Kilgreen bridge repairs

CLOGHER Valley Councillor Wills Robinson has praised repair work carried out at Kilgreen bridge.

The DUP Councillor told the Courier:  

"Kilgreen bridge in the townland of Glenageeragh received severe structural damage during flooding on 8th June 2018 and was closed to road users for over three months.

“This was a massive inconvenience for local road users and involved a considerable detour.

“I had been pressing DfI engineers to make the repair a priority. 

“They did and I thank them for their dedicated work.”

Continued Councillor Robinson: “The bridge has been repaired and to an excellent standard.  

“The repair, once organised, was completed very speedily. 

“Very often we criticise DfI engineers due to roads problems, but I think it is always important to recognise when a good job is done,” concluded the Clogher Valley Councillor, who added that, as a result of the work, it would be a very happy Christmas for locals and the many motorists who regularly use Kilgreen bridge in the townland of Glenageeragh.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271