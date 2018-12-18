Clogher Cllr praise for Kilgreen bridge repairs

CLOGHER Valley Councillor Wills Robinson has praised repair work carried out at Kilgreen bridge.

The DUP Councillor told the Courier:

"Kilgreen bridge in the townland of Glenageeragh received severe structural damage during flooding on 8th June 2018 and was closed to road users for over three months.

“This was a massive inconvenience for local road users and involved a considerable detour.

“I had been pressing DfI engineers to make the repair a priority.

“They did and I thank them for their dedicated work.”

Continued Councillor Robinson: “The bridge has been repaired and to an excellent standard.

“The repair, once organised, was completed very speedily.

“Very often we criticise DfI engineers due to roads problems, but I think it is always important to recognise when a good job is done,” concluded the Clogher Valley Councillor, who added that, as a result of the work, it would be a very happy Christmas for locals and the many motorists who regularly use Kilgreen bridge in the townland of Glenageeragh.