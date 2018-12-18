Cigarettes taken as Mace Newmills store burgled in early hours

POLICE have appealed for information after MACE Newmills was burgled in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is understood the retail premises was broken into around 2:30am and a quantity of cigarettes were stolen.

Police alerted shop owner Arlene McFarland, who went straight down to the outlet. Arlene, a local woman, is disappointed by the incident.

“We worked so hard to get the shop into the standard it is and it’s a real shame somebody thinks it is okay to go to the shop and do this; I suppose that is part of life and it happens every day,” she told the Courier.

MACE only opened back in September and Arlene said it would act not only as a shop, but a village hub, and now she says the close-knit community are getting behind them.

“It is a great local community and everyone has been so supportive,” she said.

“In Newmills they always seem to rally round when people are in need.

“We do our bit to support the community and they are repaying it with their support for us now.

“People have been so lovely with all the staff – who really are a great bunch.”

The premises posted on their Facebook page on Sunday afternoon saying: “Thank you one and all that stood by us this morning in our hour of need...constant reminder to be thankful for who we have around us.”

Users on social media replied labelling the burglary “disgusting” and said it was “so sad” to hear after the work which had been put in to open the village shop.

Police investigating the burglary issued an appeal: “Did you see anything or anyone suspicious in the Newmills area in the early hours of the morning? [Sunday] If so, please contact Detectives in Cookstown on 101 and quote crime reference 284 of 16/12/18.”