Dungannon vehicle conversion firm lands £8 million contract

A DUNGANNON vehicle conversion specialist has secured an £8 million contract to supply 350 adapted vehicles to a world-leading animal genetics company.

TBC Conversions, Northern Ireland’s leading vehicle conversion company, landed the multi-million deal with Genus Breeding.

The vehicles, a mixture of Volkswagen Caddy Kombi and Caddy vans were specifically modified for the transportation of bull semen contained in liquid nitrogen tanks.

Established in 2006, TBC Conversions is based in a purpose-built factory on Far Circular Road and employs 55 people, converting vehicles for wheelchair drivers and passengers, as well as minibuses and taxis for the commercial and public sector, plus specialist conversions such as the contract with Genus Breeding.

David Donnell, Managing Director of TBC Conversions explained: “This vehicle contract with Genus Breeding could have gone anywhere in the UK or Ireland but we are delighted to have secured this for the region.

“It’s the latest contract in our continuing growth which is attributable to our great team and focus on customer care and innovation in vehicle adaptions.

“Specialist conversions for business vehicles across all sectors is strong and as the only company in Northern Ireland to have attained the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Recognised Convertor status, the company is trusted and relied upon by manufacturers and customers alike.”

Adrian Davies, Global Fleet and Cost Manager at Genus Breeding said: “We had a very challenging specification for our fleet and were impressed with how TBC Conversions handled the project.

“From the outset they were professional and delivered each element of the brief on time and on budget with the engineering excellence of the team evident in the finished vehicles.”