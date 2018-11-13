Windmill IPS pupils shine at creative awards

PUPILS from Windmill Integrated Primary School in Dungannon proudly showed off their artistic talent at a celebration in Belfast of creativity in integrated schools.

The annual Carson Awards Scheme is run by the Integrated Education Fund and supported by the Carson family in memory of the late comedian Frank Carson.

Actor, writer and director Dan Gordon introduced the Carson Awards Showcase at Lagan College, featuring an array of creative projects on the theme of integration.

The audience of students, staff, parents and IEF supporters enjoyed an exhibition of entries to the Carson Prizes and work produced through the Carson Bursary scheme including film, music and dance.

The trophies were presented by Baroness May Blood, IEF Campaign Chair.

The children from Windmill IPS were joint winners in the Key Stage 2 category for their project, “Respect”, which used colourfully-decorated 1.2m high wooden letters to illustrate connected themes.