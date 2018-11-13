Old burial grounds maintenance a 'victory for common sense', McAleer

MID-ULSTER SDLP Councillor Sharon McAleer has welcomed the recommendation that Mid-Ulster Council renews the maintenance of old burial ground in the district.

The recommendation came after Cllr McAleer raised concerns with the Council’s Environment Committee about the ending of previous arrangements on maintenance of the burial grounds.

Cllr McAleer told the Courier: “I welcome the Council’s recommendation to renew a maintenance agreement with Church representatives for grass cutting at a number of old burial grounds in the Mid-Ulster area.

“The recommendation relates to Killelagh Old Church and Graveyard, Granaghan Penal Chapel and Graveyard, Ballymaguigan Old Graveyard, Eglish Old Graveyard, Donaghmore Independent Old Graveyard, Killeeshil (Old Section), Killyman (Old) Graveyard, and Clogher Cathedral Old Graveyard.

“In March 2018 it had been decided to cease maintenance of the old burial grounds from Autumn this year.

“Following this local communities, including a retired SDLP councillor, contacted me to highlight their concerns about the impact of this decision.

“As a result, I brought those concerns to the Council and sought to reverse the decision.

“The recommendation from the Environment Committee that the Council enters into a maintenance agreement with Church representatives will be welcomed by the local communities affected.

“This decision is victory for common sense that also demonstrates appropriate respect for the nature of these historic sites.”