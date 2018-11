A SECURITY alert in Moygashel over the weekend turned out to be an “elaborate hoax”.

Police were called to the Dunore Avenue area of Moygashel on Saturday 10th November, where a suspicious object was discovered on a building site.

Residents were evacuated from their homes for a number of hours.

The device was examined by ATO and, following a controlled explosion, it was declared to be an elaborate hoax.

