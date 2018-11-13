McFlynn concern at dog fouling in Moneymore

MAGHERAFELT SDLP Councillor Christine McFlynn has expressed concern at reports of dog fouling in Moneymore.

Cllr McFlynn told the Courier: “A number of residents in Moneymore have contacted me recently regarding dog fouling in the area. They have raised their concerns about public health and the damage to the appearance of the town.

“As a result, I contacted Mid-Ulster Council environmental health officers and the area’s dog warden to pass these concerns on. Council officials have confirmed that patrols will be increased in Moneymore and action will be taken against any dog owner allowing their dog to foul the streets.

“Every dog owner is responsible for cleaning up and it is an offence not to.

“People enjoy walking generally and a lot of children walk to school in Moneymore. Dog fouling can cause health hazards as well as creating a poor impression for visitors to the town.

“I’d ask dog owners to be more responsible and help keep all streets clean and safe.”

She concluded: “ “The Council’s environmental health officer take reports of dog fouling seriously and can offer advice to residents.”